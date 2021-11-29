Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.