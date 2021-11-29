Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $467,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $25.62 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

