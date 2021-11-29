Prudential’s (PUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUK. Bank of America raised Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $34.79 on Friday. Prudential has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.