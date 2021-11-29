Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.