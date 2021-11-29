Public Mint (MINT) One Day Volume Hits $153,989.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $153,989.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034953 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,906,131 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

