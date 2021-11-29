Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $333.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.46.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $327.02 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $310.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.