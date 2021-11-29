Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $333.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.46.

Shares of PSA opened at $327.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

