Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 5.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.39. 83,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,348,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

