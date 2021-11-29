Pyrk (PYRK) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $70,793.81 and approximately $3,099.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003713 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

