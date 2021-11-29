Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Decreased by Analyst

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.95 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

