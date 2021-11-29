Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.09.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 9.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.02 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 13.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oatly Group by 168.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Oatly Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 400,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oatly Group by 224.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.