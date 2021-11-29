Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of OTLY stock opened at 9.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.02 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 13.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oatly Group by 168.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Oatly Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 400,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oatly Group by 224.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
