Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.67). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 3,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

