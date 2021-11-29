Quark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $285.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 148.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $285.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 470.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,242,544 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

