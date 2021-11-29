Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 232.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $156.60. 51,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,032. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $142.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

