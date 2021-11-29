QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $41,351.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

