RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

