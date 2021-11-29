Rainicorn Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.61 or 0.07738554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,339.39 or 0.99856709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

