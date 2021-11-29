Realty Income Co. to Issue Dec 21 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a dec 21 dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 184.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

