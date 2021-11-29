Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 199,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,443. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

