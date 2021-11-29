Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 199,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,443. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
