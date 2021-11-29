Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vivid Seats (SEAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT):

11/18/2021 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2021 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $11.68 on Monday. Vivid Seats Inc has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.