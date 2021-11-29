Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Douglas Emmett (DEI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) recently:

11/24/2021 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. "

11/22/2021 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/27/2021 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

