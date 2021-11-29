Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Redbox stock traded down 0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 11.24. 240,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,904. Redbox has a 12-month low of 9.12 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

