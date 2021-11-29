Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

LON RDW opened at GBX 637.60 ($8.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 655.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 661.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97). Also, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

