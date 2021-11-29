Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $426.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

