Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEB stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

