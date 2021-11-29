Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 112,000 ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

ATIF opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. ATIF Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

