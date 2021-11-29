Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CRKN opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

