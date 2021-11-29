Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $59,596.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,610.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hexner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,528 shares of company stock worth $175,495 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

