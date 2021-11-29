Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $93,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

AMPY opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

