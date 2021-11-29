Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

