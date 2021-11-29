renDOGE Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $632,233.24 and approximately $34,037.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.03 or 0.07688642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.00 or 1.00182129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

