Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $82.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. 502,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

