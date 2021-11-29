Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $82.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.
A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. 502,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
