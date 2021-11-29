Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2021 – Autodesk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $355.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2021 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.74 and its 200-day moving average is $298.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

