Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00.

11/15/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$72.00.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$66.00.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

10/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

10/8/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$61.10. 1,466,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$51.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The firm has a market cap of C$59.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.18.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $612,308.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

