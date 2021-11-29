Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Warner Music Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

11/16/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2021 – Warner Music Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

10/13/2021 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

10/12/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

