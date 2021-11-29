Retirement Planning Group Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.76. 1,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,057. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.