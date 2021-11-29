Retirement Planning Group Has $237,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.48. 100,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

