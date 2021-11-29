Retirement Planning Group Has $375,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.70. 78,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,854. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $395.14 and a one year high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.06 and a 200-day moving average of $497.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.