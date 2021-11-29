Retirement Planning Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,176. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

