Retirement Planning Group Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $297.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,379. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.85.

