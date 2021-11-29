Reviewing Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) & Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,624.97% -69.44% Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 1 2.93 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $74.36, suggesting a potential upside of 70.78%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $250.65 million 15.16 -$344.87 million ($6.39) -6.81 Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 154.50 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -18.89

Bicycle Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apellis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

