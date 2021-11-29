Reviewing NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) & Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NSK and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 2.43% 3.62% 1.78% Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 41.57% 14.21% 12.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSK and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.48 $3.34 million $0.75 17.51 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.79 billion N/A $1.05 billion $0.93 18.91

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK. NSK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shionogi & Co., Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats NSK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

