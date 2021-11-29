Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 69,877 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

