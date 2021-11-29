Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 737.20 ($9.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 772.20 ($10.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 675.72.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

