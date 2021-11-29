Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in November

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.2104 dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

