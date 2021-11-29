Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $638,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

