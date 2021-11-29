Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 3,185 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

AMKR stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,471,375 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

