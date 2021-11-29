Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 58 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

