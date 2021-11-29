Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Perion Network worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $856.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

