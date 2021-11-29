Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,559 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $278.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

